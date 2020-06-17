Powerful windstorm rips roofs, tosses furniture, tips semis in southwestern Manitoba

Many people in southwestern Manitoba are cleaning up after powerful winds ripped through the area early Wednesday, pitching furniture and tipping vehicles and farm bins.

"The wind was just pounding on the windows. Every once in a while I would think, 'Oh my God, is the roof going to come off the house?' " said Sandy Nattrass, who lives on a farm near Treherne, southwest of Portage la Prairie.

Peak winds between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. reached 133 km/h, said Rob Paola, a retired Environment Canada meteorologist in Winnipeg.

That was felt in Oak Point marine on the southeast shore of Lake Manitoba, just north of St. Laurent.

Gusts between 100-120 km/h were recorded through the western Red River Valley, including Portage la Prairie, Paola said in a Twitter post.

There are power outages around St. Laurent and numerous areas west of Winnipeg, according to Manitoba Hydro's outage map.

A section of the roof is gone from an autobody shop in Treherne. (Submitted by Sandy Nattrass)

Nattrass was woken by the roaring and tried to see outside but it was too dark. Once the sun started to come up, Nattrass could see her deck furniture "everywhere except in the right place."

There are shingles scattered around the yard and a tree — or part of it — lying in the road.

There are several trees down around Treherne, Sandy Nattrass says. (Submitted by Sandy Nattrass)

"Oh dear, this is not very good," Nattrass said as she took in the scene while talking to CBC. "I guess we're going to be calling insurance."

A little later, after going into town, Nattrass said there are trees down all over and part of the roof of an autobody shop is just gone.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We have broken poles and downed lines in several areas, like this one near Treherne taken this morning. Please treat all downed lines as live and stay away until we can repair it <a href="https://t.co/3AvsvcLWxI">https://t.co/3AvsvcLWxI</a> <a href="https://t.co/9s3aPrfvcz">pic.twitter.com/9s3aPrfvcz</a> —@manitobahydro

Sections of roofs were also torn off two homes on Long Plain First Nation near Portage La Prairie. One of them belonged to the daughter of Chief Dennis Meeches, who said a camper trailer in the yard was also flipped over twice.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, he said.

"They were home and the trailer was parked in their yard, and the storm hit about 4:30 a.m. It was quite intense," Meeches said. "So, glad they're OK. It's just heart-wrenching to see."

The band council is meeting Wednesday afternoon to assess the damage and decide whether to declare a state of emergency.

Another hot one

It's going to be another hot, sticky, windy and potentially stormy day in southern Manitoba.

A large chunk of the south is under a heat warning from Environment Canada, which forecasts daytime highs just above 30 C, but high humidity values could make it feel more like the upper 30s.

In Winnipeg, the humidex could make it feel like 38. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms in the city during the afternoon and early evening.

Much of southern Manitoba is under a heat warning. Daytime highs above 30 C are expected, and high humidity values will make it feel closer to 40 in some places. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Meanwhile, the Interlake region is under a severe thunderstorm watch. Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain in the afternoon, Environment Canada forecasts.

Both the south and the Interlake should expect to see strong wind gusts through the day, as well. South winds of 40 km/h will gust to 60 km/h in Winnipeg. Most other areas will likely see gusts up to 50 km/h.

A cold front is expected to move through the province Wednesday night, bringing a return to more seasonal temperatures and humidity.