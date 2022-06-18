Set to sweat? Weekend heat warning issued for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada and the provincial government have issued warnings as sweltering temperatures are set to envelop southern Manitoba over the weekend.

The federal weather agency said Friday temperatures are set to climb into the 30 Celsius range starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.

In response, Manitoba Health is warning of the dangers of prolonged heat exposure, especially for people with chronic illnesses, those who live alone without air conditioning and also children and infants.

The province encouraged people to watch themselves and others for signs of heat illness, which can include headache, dizziness, confusion and a rapid weak pulse.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and people with someone who may be experiencing it should call 911, the province said.

The City of Winnipeg said it has plans to open three so-called hydration stations for the summer months in key urban areas to improve access to clean drinking water.

The first was installed at Central Park on Friday while two others, at Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street and the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre will be up and running in coming days, the city said in a statement.

City officials also said leisure centres and libraries will act as "cooling areas" for people to come out of the heat and get water. It also suggested city pools and splash pads as a way to cool off.

The city's safety tips for hot weather can be found here.