More records set on steaming hot Sunday in Manitoba

Sunday was the hottest Aug. 12 some Manitoba communities have endured during more than 100 years of record-keeping, Environment Canada reports.

Sunday's high temperatures shattered daily records for some parts of Manitoba, Environment Canada reports. (Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty)

Sunday was another day of record-shattering high temperatures in Manitoba, Environment Canada reports. 

It was the hottest Aug. 12 some communities had seen in more than 100 years of record-keeping. 

In Brandon, the mercury hit 38.2 C, breaking the record temperature of 35.6 C set in 1897.

In the Morden area, a new record high temperature of 39.1 C was set, breaking the old record for the day of 36.1 C, set in 1910. 

Other record high temperatures include:

  • In Winnipeg, temperatures reached 37.5 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1972.
  • In the Portage la Prairie area, temperatures reached 37.7 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1955.
  • In the Carberry area, temperatures reached 38.4 C, breaking the old record of 33.9 C in 1965.
  • In the Melita area, temperatures reached 39 C, breaking the old record of 36.1 C set in 1965.

Heat wave expected to break 

But fear not, the province is expected to get a hot weather reprieve today. 

In Winnipeg, the forecast high is 23 C Monday, dropping to a low of 11 C in the evening. 

Conditions are expected to be similar in the Brandon area, while rain is in the forecast for the Dauphin area, with a high temperature of 19 C. 

In northern Manitoba, Thompson is expected to see a high of 16 C Monday, with a low of 7 C in the evening. 

Air quality alerts issued late last week have also been rescinded. 

