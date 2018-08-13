More records set on steaming hot Sunday in Manitoba

Sunday was another day of record-shattering high temperatures in Manitoba, Environment Canada reports.

It was the hottest Aug. 12 some communities had seen in more than 100 years of record-keeping.

In Brandon, the mercury hit 38.2 C, breaking the record temperature of 35.6 C set in 1897.

In the Morden area, a new record high temperature of 39.1 C was set, breaking the old record for the day of 36.1 C, set in 1910.

Other record high temperatures include:

In Winnipeg, temperatures reached 37.5 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1972.

In the Portage la Prairie area, temperatures reached 37.7 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1955.

In the Carberry area, temperatures reached 38.4 C, breaking the old record of 33.9 C in 1965.

In the Melita area, temperatures reached 39 C, breaking the old record of 36.1 C set in 1965.

Heat wave expected to break

But fear not, the province is expected to get a hot weather reprieve today.

In Winnipeg, the forecast high is 23 C Monday, dropping to a low of 11 C in the evening.

Conditions are expected to be similar in the Brandon area, while rain is in the forecast for the Dauphin area, with a high temperature of 19 C.

In northern Manitoba, Thompson is expected to see a high of 16 C Monday, with a low of 7 C in the evening.

Air quality alerts issued late last week have also been rescinded.