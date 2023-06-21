Manitoba enters 1st day of summer with season's worth of heat already under its sunbelt

The sun has reached its apex in the northern hemisphere, marking the solstice and the official start of summer. But for southern Manitoba it's been a scorcher already for a month.

"Yes, it has been quite a ways above normal. We've had a lot of hot weather," Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell said.

Winnipeg and surrounding areas recorded four days in May with temperatures soaring to 30 C or higher, while June is only three weeks old and has added another seven days to that total.

That's 11 days in four weeks. Normally there are just 13 of those days during the entire summer.

"Typically we see 2½ days like that in all of June," Hasell said. "We broke that in the first week. That's a very different kind of June than in other years."

The warmest day so far was the 36 C Winnipeg hit on Tuesday.

There were also another six days (two in May, four in June) that flirted with 30 C, but stopped short at 29 C.

Possible tornado

Hot weather often comes with stormy weather, and much of the province was spangled with warnings and watches on Tuesday.

There was possibly a tornado near Wakopa, about 15 kilometres southwest of Killarney, Hasell said.

"We still have to determine that. These investigations often take longer than people think," she said.

The skies in that southwest section of the province were dark with ominously bloated, rolling clouds that pitched strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Carberry was hit with 46.2 millimetres and Brandon saw 27.8 mm of precipitation.

Grain silos are bent and buckled north of Killarney after a storm blew threw the area on Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Stephanie Kroeker)

North of Killarney, Stephanie Kroeker snapped a photo of a row of grain silos damaged by the intense winds. The area, however, didn't get as much rain. A total of 14.9 mm was recorded, Hasell said.

Connie Ricard took a photo of a big hailstone that fell about 30 kilometres east of Killarney, near Rock Lake, on Tuesday evening.

"Thankfully not too many" fell, she said.

Heavy rain also pummelled the Interlake region, with Fisher Branch getting 39.4 mm.

It also came with large hailstones, ranging from quarter to loonie size in Hodgson, loonie to toonie size in Eriksdale and toonie to golf ball size in Peguis.

Connie Ricard took this photo of a big hailstone that fell south of Baldur, near Rock Lake, on Tuesday evening. "Thankfully not too many" fell, she said. (Submitted by Connie Ricard)

No alerts are in place so far in Manitoba on Wednesday, and there is some reprieve coming from the heat, Hasell said.

"We should have a few days where temperatures are more seasonal — even a few days below normal — although the overnight temperatures look to still be quite warm," she said.

Normal temperatures in Winnipeg for this time of year are a daytime high of 24 C and overnight low of 12 C.

Daytime highs in the mid-20s are forecast through to the start of next week, except for a dip during a rainy weekend with high temperatures around 19 C and 21 C.

That reprieve is likely going to be brief, with a lot more heat to come, Hasell said.

While it's always a bit tricky to predict long-range temperatures, Environment Canada does put out a seasonal outlook at the end of every month.

The most recent one, from May 31, forecast above normal temperatures through June.

It says the same for July and August, so brace yourselves. Those months are usually much hotter than June, each with twice as many 30 C days as June.

Hasell encourages people to be aware of how they feel in the extreme heat and to seek medical help if things get uncomfortable.

If 2023 is going to be listed in the record books, though, it's got a long way to go yet.

In 2021, there were 35 days at 30 C or hotter. That tied with 1988 for most in a single year.