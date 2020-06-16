Feelin' hot, hot, hot in southern Manitoba as temperatures soar

A special weather statement has been issued for southeastern Manitoba — including Winnipeg — as a hot, humid air mass pushes into the province.

Temperatures will push above 30 C Tuesday and Wednesday, with humidex values that will make it feel much hotter, close to 36 by Wednesday, Environment Canada forecasts.

There won't be much relief at night, either. The overnight low on Tuesday into Wednesday is forecast to be 23 C, which is just shy of the normal daytime high for this time of year, 24 C.

The normal overnight low is 11 C.

It will also be windy, with gusts expected to reach 50 km/h at times on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be little relief from the heat even overnight. The low on Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to be 23 C, just shy of the normal daytime high for this time of year. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

With the heat comes the potential for thunderstorms. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain late Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a 60 per cent chance on Wednesday afternoon.

"Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe with a variety of threats. The humid conditions will support very heavy rainfall," Environment Canada's special weather statement says.

"Areas in southeastern Manitoba affected by recent heavy rains may see more torrential rainfall. On Wednesday, the region could see narrow bands of training thunderstorms resulting in significant rainfall accumulation."

A cold front is expected to move through the province Wednesday night, bringing a return to more seasonal temperatures and humidity.