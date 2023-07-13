Hot air balloon lands in Winnipeg schoolyard after what company says was 'normal and uneventful' flight

Norwood Flats resident Mike Schettler helped a hot air balloon operator after he spotted him landing in the neighbourhood.

Mike Schettler's Wednesday morning was supposed to consist of running a few errands, not helping a hot air balloon land in his neighbourhood schoolyard.

"It was just very interesting and very surprising and unexpected. You come around the corner and here's this huge balloon skipping along the ground," he said.

Schettler and his wife were driving in Winnipeg's Norwood neighbourhood around 8 a.m. when they saw the balloon from a few blocks away, thinking it looked kind of low. Then they got closer.

"And we turned another corner and came past some trees and the thing was hanging there, larger than life and practically on the ground already," he said.

They pulled into the parking lot of Nordale School, where Schettler yelled out his window, asking if the pilot wanted help.

"He nodded and yelled that he did, so I ran out," said Schettler.

At the same time, another man was running over to help out. By that point, the balloon's basket was already bumping on the grass at the edge of the schoolyard, said Schettler.

The pilot directed the two men to take hold of a rope on either side of the balloon and directed them to skip it across the ground into the middle of the yard.

"We were just trying to anchor it in place and move it at his direction," said Schettler, describing the entire incident as surprisingly easy and the pilot as unruffled.

"He couldn't have been more calm. He knew exactly what he was trying to get out of us to make this all work, and he was clear in his directions and seemed entirely in control and unfazed by the whole thing."

Once the balloon was where the pilot wanted, he let it deflate, Schettler said.

"A few minutes later it was on the ground and that was the end of that. It was pretty straightforward and it was over and done pretty quick."

Schettler didn't get a chance to talk at length with the pilot but said he overheard him saying the winds weren't co-operating and he couldn't get to where he needed, so he looked for a spot where he had room to put it down.

"And that's what he wound up at."

Not an emergency: balloon company

Sebastian Msuya, the operations manager for Sundance Balloons, the company that operates the ReMax balloon in the Winnipeg area, said what happened may have been unusual for some people, but is actually entirely typical.

"Hot air balloons can't be steered. We drift where the wind takes us," meaning pilots "never have a planned landing location," he wrote in an email to CBC News.

"Pilots decide on landing locations based on space available and safety," he wrote, calling Wednesday's flight "normal and uneventful."

"There was no damage, equipment problems or injuries. In fact, it was a beautiful morning for a balloon flight with calm wind conditions and after touchdown, many spectators came out to take photos of the balloon and to show their children," Msuya's statement said.

"It's always special to be able to share the joy of ballooning with onlookers. Since seeing a balloon landing is not a common thing there may be some spectators that think there is an emergency or that something has gone wrong."