Woman shot, residents of North Point Douglas rooming house held hostage for hours by armed robbers

Two men have been charged after a woman was shot and the residents of a rooming house were robbed, assaulted and held at gunpoint for several hours in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas area Wednesday.

Police were called to the multi-suite home on Austin Street between Jarvis and Euclid avenues around 5 a.m., where they found a number of assault victims, including a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were told two men, both armed with loaded guns, started barging into suites at the home around midnight, robbing residents and forcing them into one area of the house.

The men held about a dozen residents at gunpoint, assaulting them with a shotgun and a metal bar while robbing them of cash, electronics, jewelry and clothing.

The shotgun was fired a number of times, say police, and the woman was hit in the upper body.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released. Several others were injured, but didn't require medical attention.

Officers found both suspects, and the guns, in the rooming house.

A 27-year-old man from Brokenhead, Man., and a 27-year-old man from MacDonald, Man., are each facing a long list of charges, including 12 counts of forcible confinement, 12 counts of robbery with a firearm and 14 counts of pointing a firearm.

Both men have been detained in custody.

