Manitoba

1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Winnipeg's Riverbend neighbourhood

No damage estimates and the cause of the blaze is under investigation

Several men stand inside police tape lines on a frigid winter night.
Winnipeg firefighters on the street of Horrox Bay after they got the fire under control. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in the Riverbend neighbourhood of Winnipeg, according to news release from the city.

Fire crews were called to the one-storey home on Horrox Bay, which runs alongside Riverwest Road, just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, and access to the bay was blocked off.

Fire and flames were seen spewing out of the house, and firefighters began to battle the blaze from the inside. 

The blaze was under control by 9:11 p.m.

Everyone was able to safely escape the home by the time emergency personnel arrived, but paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No damage estimates are available at this time.

Police tape blocks off access to a property as firefighters stand outside a garage.
Winnipeg fire crews extinguish a blaze on Horrox Bay, which fronts Riverwest Road, on Winnipeg's north side Tuesday evening. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)
