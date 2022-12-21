1 person taken to hospital after fire in north Winnipeg's Riverbend neighbourhood

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in the Riverbend neighbourhood of Winnipeg, according to news release from the city.

Fire crews were called to the one-storey home on Horrox Bay, which runs alongside Riverwest Road, just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, and access to the bay was blocked off.

Fire and flames were seen spewing out of the house, and firefighters began to battle the blaze from the inside.

The blaze was under control by 9:11 p.m.

Huge house fire in Riverbend area… fire trucks on scene and a LOT of smoke and flames! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/globalwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@globalwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittAtGlobal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittAtGlobal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LDuttonGlobal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LDuttonGlobal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kevin_hirsch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kevin_hirsch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NicoleDubeCTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NicoleDubeCTV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/680CJOB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@680CJOB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvjon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvjon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVMorningWPG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVMorningWPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/2P83dxiVO5">pic.twitter.com/2P83dxiVO5</a> —@TaraMaslowsky

Everyone was able to safely escape the home by the time emergency personnel arrived, but paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available at this time.