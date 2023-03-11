Content
Manitoba

Man hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Winnipeg

A 37-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Winnipeg Friday.

Major crimes unit is investigating the incident

Police tape blocks off an area that police are investigating.
Officers responded to a stabbing on Hargrave Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg police said in an emailed statement. On Friday night, police tape could be seen around Cityplace, near the corner of Hargrave and Graham Avenue. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

A 37-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Winnipeg, police say.

Officers responded to reports of an incident on the 200 block of Hargrave Street, south of Portage Avenue, around 5 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg police said in an emailed statement.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

On Friday night, police tape could be seen around Cityplace, near the corner of Hargrave and Graham Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit is investigating, police said.

