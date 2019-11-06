One person taken to hospital after stove fire in Birchwood apartment building

Winnipeg firefighters said one person was taken to hospital after a stove fire broke out in an eight-storey apartment building in the city's Birchwood neighbourhood Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to Hendon Avenue between Roblin Boulevard and Vialoux Avenue at 9:45 a.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters saw there was a small fire in a stove on the fifth floor and it was quickly put out. Fire damage was contained to the suite.

Paramedics took a person to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.

Stove safety

WFPS is reminding people to stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should be turned off when leaving the kitchen — even for a short time.

Firefighters add that anything that can catch fire — including oven mitts, wooden utensils and food packaging — should be kept away from the stovetop.

Finally, oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the flames are small and manageable, firefighters suggest using a kitchen fire extinguisher or covering the pot with a metal lid.

Never use water to put out an oil fire.