Manitoba government wants to give hospital security guards the power to intervene

The Manitoba government wants to give hospital security guards the power to detain violent individuals.

In response to the rise of violence at health-care facilities, the province introduced a bill Monday that would provide security guards with the authority to enforce provincial laws when the security of people and property are at risk.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said he wants detainment to be among the responsibilities for these empowered security guards, who would be described as institutional safety officers.

Their other duties would be determined through consultation, as well as the type of training, uniforms and equipment they receive, Cullen said.

The province described these safety officers as having similar duties to community safety officers and First Nations safety officers.

"The role of an institutional safety officer is built on what we've heard from health providers and others about improvements that can be made that benefit patients, visitors and staff," Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release.

Security guards, some who have been assaulted, currently deal with "unclear powers that limit their ability to act in certain situations," Cullen said

The CBC obtained this footage of an incident that occurred at the Health Sciences Centre on Aug. 31. 0:18

He explained that post-secondary institutions and other government facilities could also include safety officers as part of their security personnel.

The bill's introduction comes the same day the province announced a review of the security facilities at each health-care facility, also because of worsening violence.

More booze to sell in rural communities

The province also introduced five other bills Monday at the Manitoba Legislature.

If the legislation passes, small beer vendors in rural communities could sell cider and spirit-based coolers and provincial inspectors could enforce the possession limit of no more than 30 grams of non-medical cannabis.

Other bills would double the penalty to $500,000 against businesses blamed for serious workplace infractions, defines the role of conciliators in the bargaining process and eliminates more red tape.