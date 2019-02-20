Winnipeg ERs swamped, hospitals using over-capacity beds

Winnipeg hospital emergency rooms are so busy some patients this week were diverted away from the Health Sciences Centre.

As well, Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital, Grace Hospital and Seven Oaks Hospital have all opened over-capacity beds recently, according to a release from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

System-wide, there are currently 73 over-capacity beds in use.

​"We are in the midst of a very busy time when it comes to the volume and acuity of our emergency patient population here in Winnipeg," says a statement from the WRHA.

Hospitals in Winnipeg have a protocol that allows them to divert ambulances to other hospitals during times when patient volume is extremely high. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The spike in patient volume has been going on for several weeks but was particularly busy during the past week, prompting HSC on Tuesday to turn away some ambulances and direct them to other ERs.

However, as HSC is the only facility in Winnipeg able to treat certain conditions, some patients were still accepted.

"The purpose of the redirection is to preserve capacity for patients who need the specialized services of HSC," the statement says.

That redirection protocol was lifted on Wednesday.

"All of Winnipeg's emergency departments have the ability to enact this protocol during peak fluctuations in volume and they do so from time to time," the statement says.

Health Sciences Centre was redirecting ambulances to other hospitals in the city on Tuesday. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

It also notes that winter is typically a busier time in ERs but there is no clear trend or common health condition driving the present demand.

"We take this situation very seriously and are closely monitoring it. We have also taken a number of steps to ensure the safety and quality of patient care during this time of increased demand."

In addition to using over-capacity beds, many hospitals have added extra staff while long-term care staff are also working to assist with the movement of patients to transitional care environments, personal care homes, or back home with home care supports in an effort to improve patient flow, according to the statement.