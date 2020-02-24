4 people in hospital after head-on collision near Stonewall, Man., RCMP say

Four people are recovering in hospital after two SUVs crashed head-on Sunday near Stonewall, Man., RCMP say.

At this point, police believe both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 236 when they collided somewhere between roads 81N and 82N, about eight kilometres north of Stonewall.

Road conditions may have been a factor, police say.

When Mounties arrived on scene early Sunday afternoon, they found a 74-year-old man from Teulon, Man. in a red SUV sitting in the southbound land of the highway. He was was sent to hospital in unstable condition, but is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, a white SUV was found in the ditch, with a 52-year-old woman, a seven-year-old girl and six-year-old inside.

All were significantly injured. The woman and six-year-old were sent to hospital in an ambulance in stable condition, but the seven-year-old had to be airlifted and was unstable condition.

She is now in stable condition, however, police say.