Intensive care units at 92% capacity as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge: Manitoba chief nursing officer

Capacity of health-care facilities in Manitoba is being stretched as cases of COVID-19 are increasing exponentially, Shared Health's chief nursing officer says.

"Our ICU … is around 92 per cent occupancy, which was higher than on Monday," Lanette Siragusa said at a Wednesday afternoon new conference.

As of Wednesday, 89 people were in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.

In addition, 43 surgeries have been cancelled. Many of the cancellations are because health-care workers are at home self-isolating, while others are in relation to changes made to protect staff, including new rules for personal protective equipment.

The majority of the cancelled surgeries were scheduled at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital, where there are outbreaks in three units.

"Our most precious resource is our staff," Siragusa said.

