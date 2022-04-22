How a former fashion model broke the colour barrier on Winnipeg runways
Hortense Hodge looks back on 'charmed life' as one of Winnipeg's only Black models in print, on stage
CBC community reporter Ayo Odeyemi set out to find and share the untold stories of "Africanadians" — Odeyemi's phrase for Black Canadians who have "distinguished themselves and excelled, while breaking boundaries and protocols in the history of friendly Manitoba."
It's a perfect description for Hortense Hodge.
The former Winnipeg model was among a handful who graced the pages of magazines, screens and runways during the city's fashion-centric heyday of the 1980s.
Odeyemi sat down with Hodge at her home to find out how a young girl from British Guyana ended up at the top of the fashion game in Winnipeg.
