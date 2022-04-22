How a former fashion model broke the colour barrier on Winnipeg runways

CBC community reporter Ayo Odeyemi set out to find and share the untold stories of "Africanadians" — Odeyemi's phrase for Black Canadians who have "distinguished themselves and excelled, while breaking boundaries and protocols in the history of friendly Manitoba."

It's a perfect description for Hortense Hodge.

The former Winnipeg model was among a handful who graced the pages of magazines, screens and runways during the city's fashion-centric heyday of the 1980s.

Odeyemi sat down with Hodge at her home to find out how a young girl from British Guyana ended up at the top of the fashion game in Winnipeg.

Former fashion model breaks colour barrier in style

