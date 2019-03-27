Thief grabs horse equipment worth thousands of dollars from rural trailer
Boots, rope saddle, Dave Elliott bit among $8,715 worth of gear taken
If you see horse tack for sale at unbelievable prices, Blue Hills RCMP might be interested in hearing about it.
A thief broke into a live-in horse trailer on a rural property southeast of Wawanesa, Man., a village 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg, the night of March 31 and made off with a long list of equipment with an approximate value of $8,715, RCMP say.
"See a good deal on Facebook or Kijiji or eBay?" Cpl. Mike Boychuk said. It's possible "people are trying to pawn off what they stole."
The theft was reported to Blue Hills RCMP on April 1 at 2:20 p.m.
The stolen equipment includes:
- A rope saddle.
- A barrel saddle.
- A Dave Elliott horse bit.
- 12 sets of four Professional's Choice horse boots.
- Eight sets of Professional's Choice bell boots.
- Two boot bags.
- 16 pair of Back on Track wraps.
- Two leather bronc halters with stones.
- Two saddle racks.
- 14 Back on Track horse blankets.
- A boost technology generator EF3000iSEB inverter.
Anyone with information about the theft or who suspects someone is trying to sell this equipment is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP — Brandon detachment at 204-726-7522, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, text TIPS or submit online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
