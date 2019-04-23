One person dead after Norwood house fire

One person died in a house fire in the Norwood neighbourhood Monday.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Horace Street near Tache Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m.

One person managed to escape the two-storey, single family home, but firefighters had reports that someone else was trapped inside.

Crews used a ladder to get inside and found one person dead.

Firefighters got the fire under control by about 11:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

