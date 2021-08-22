Manitoba Mennonite church group protests Enbridge pipeline outside TD Bank

Members of a Mennonite church in Manitoba braved the rain outside TD Bank at 648 Notre Dame Ave. on Sunday afternoon to protest against the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project in Minnesota.

The group held a service outside the building and wrote prayers on the windows of TD Bank with washable chalk, calling on the corporation to divest money from the project.

"We want to do our part here north of the colonial borders and hold banks like TD accountable, who have put billions of dollars into Line 3 specifically," said Allegra Friesen Epp, intern with Mennonite Church Canada.

The event was organized by Hope Mennonite Church in the form of a church service, and garnered around more than two dozen people. It was also held at the same time as two other events: one on Zoom and the other in Gretna, Man.

More than two dozen people showed up for the event at 648 Notre Dame Avenue in Winnipeg. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Friesen Epp said the non-violent demonstration was organized to invite members of faith communities to show solidarity with Anishinaabe communities in Minnesota who are protecting their land, water and treaty rights.

"[They're] literally putting their bodies on the line, chaining themselves to construction equipment because letters and negotiations and petitions have not been enough," said Friesen Epp.

"This is our small step in that direction. We're not bashing any windows. We're not doing any permanent damage, but we want our voices to be heard," she said.

CBC requested comment from TD Bank Canada but has not yet received a response.