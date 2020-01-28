Skip to Main Content
'They missed a good man:' Terminally ill Manitoba man sworn in as honorary Mountie
A terminally ill Manitoba man lived his lifelong dream this past week as he was sworn in as an honorary member of the RCMP.

88-year-old Jack Russell's lifelong dream was to be an RCMP officer, but turned down the job to help family

Sam Samson · CBC News ·
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy poses for a photo with Jack Russell, 88, just after he was sworn in as an honorary member of the RCMP. (Submitted by Robert Russell )

Jack Russell reached a lifelong goal this month. The 88-year-old became a Mountie, saluting the assistant commissioner of the RCMP from a hospital wheelchair.

"This was just a dream that he always regretted not pursuing, and that he always wondered what it would have been like. So at this point in his life, it just thrilled him," said Russell's son, Robert Russell.

Russell's family said he applied to the RCMP in his 20s and was accepted, but turned down the opportunity to help run his family's general store and contracting business in Elva and Melita, Man. Russell eventually became an electrician, then a provincial civil servant before he retired.

"He was very proud that he had been offered the job," said Robert. "He would speculate, you know, what his life would have been like as an RCMP officer. So we all knew about this story."

Surprise visit

Russell suffered a stroke on New Year's Eve, which aggravated a previous disability. His family said he's terminally ill, and he's living his last few days at the Health Sciences Centre. To cheer him up, his daughter Pat sent an email to the RCMP, explaining his career dream.

The email was sent to RCMP Assistant Commissioner and Commanding Officer for Manitoba Jane MacLatchy, who said she immediately wanted to help. They printed a certificate, prepared a cap badge, and visited Russell in hospital on Friday.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy and Cpl. Julie Courchene speak with Jack Russell after he was sworn in. (Submitted by Robert Russell)

"It was very special for me, too. It's touching, you know?" said MacLatchy who was in red serge to read Russell the RCMP oath of allegiance.

"We all have good and bad days at work. Friday was a really good day for me. I think we did good that day."

MacLatchy said they haven't sworn in an honorary member in recent history, saying that something like this "is rare."

"The way his family and his kids — now adults of course, all of them — but the way his daughter reached out to do something special for him, that tells me he did a good job raising them. And that tells me he would have made a great Mountie."

Jack Russell's official certificate as an honorary member of the RCMP. Russell's legal name is John, but he's known as Jack. (Submitted by Robert Russell)

Now, Russell's family said they're focusing on spending time with him, and Friday meant so much.

"He was absolutely thrilled about having this honour bestowed on him after so many years of wondering," said Robert.

"You know, they missed a good man when he changed his mind."

