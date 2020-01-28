Jack Russell reached a lifelong goal this month. The 88-year-old became a Mountie, saluting the assistant commissioner of the RCMP from a hospital wheelchair.

"This was just a dream that he always regretted not pursuing, and that he always wondered what it would have been like. So at this point in his life, it just thrilled him," said Russell's son, Robert Russell.

In 1951, 20yr old Jack Russell was accepted into the RCMP. Even though becoming a Mountie was his only dream in life, he declined, as his family needed him home in Elva, MB. Now with only days to live, his family wanted to make his dream come true… and so did we. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/NQ1NledmZc">pic.twitter.com/NQ1NledmZc</a> —@rcmpmb

Russell's family said he applied to the RCMP in his 20s and was accepted, but turned down the opportunity to help run his family's general store and contracting business in Elva and Melita, Man. Russell eventually became an electrician, then a provincial civil servant before he retired.

"He was very proud that he had been offered the job," said Robert. "He would speculate, you know, what his life would have been like as an RCMP officer. So we all knew about this story."

Surprise visit

Russell suffered a stroke on New Year's Eve, which aggravated a previous disability. His family said he's terminally ill, and he's living his last few days at the Health Sciences Centre. To cheer him up, his daughter Pat sent an email to the RCMP, explaining his career dream.

The email was sent to RCMP Assistant Commissioner and Commanding Officer for Manitoba Jane MacLatchy, who said she immediately wanted to help. They printed a certificate, prepared a cap badge, and visited Russell in hospital on Friday.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy and Cpl. Julie Courchene speak with Jack Russell after he was sworn in. (Submitted by Robert Russell)

"It was very special for me, too. It's touching, you know?" said MacLatchy who was in red serge to read Russell the RCMP oath of allegiance.

"We all have good and bad days at work. Friday was a really good day for me. I think we did good that day."

MacLatchy said they haven't sworn in an honorary member in recent history, saying that something like this "is rare."

"The way his family and his kids — now adults of course, all of them — but the way his daughter reached out to do something special for him, that tells me he did a good job raising them. And that tells me he would have made a great Mountie."

Jack Russell's official certificate as an honorary member of the RCMP. Russell's legal name is John, but he's known as Jack. (Submitted by Robert Russell)

Now, Russell's family said they're focusing on spending time with him, and Friday meant so much.

"He was absolutely thrilled about having this honour bestowed on him after so many years of wondering," said Robert.

"You know, they missed a good man when he changed his mind."