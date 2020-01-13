Winnipeg police ID victims in city's weekend homicides

A 49-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man have been identified as the victims in Winnipeg's first two homicides of 2020.

Reagan Danielle Gross, 49, was found critically injured at a house on Hindley Avenue in the Worthington neighbourhood on Friday evening. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kodey Lionel Trudeau, 34, was arrested at the scene and is charged with second-degree murder.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Gross and Trudeau have lived at the home "at various times" but police do not believe they were couple and do not consider the crime to be a domestic incident.

"It's going to come out in court but it's a little early. I'm trying to fill in the gaps that I can without prejudicing the case," Carver said.

"Investigators have a really good sense … as to the exact nature of this homicide and the events that led up to it but it's just not something I can disclose at this point to the public."

A police cadet vehicle is seen in the driveway of a house on Hindley Avenue, where Reagan Gross was found injured on Friday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

He could not comment on the nature of Gross's injuries but said no weapons are believed to have been involved.

There is also no indication that drugs were involved, Carver said.

Shooting at Windsor Hotel

A shooting at the Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday morning left one man dead and two other men critically injured.

Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, has been identified as the man who died. The other two are now listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Carver said the incident began inside the hotel on Garry Street "then spilled out into the area surrounding it," noting police do not believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Asked if the injured people knew one another, Carver said there was some connection — "it wasn't random" — but he couldn't get into details.

Police believe there was a much larger group of people when the incident first began inside the hotel but Carver could not offer more information about that.

Police are looking into gang connections to the incident, he added.

"I can tell you that in almost all situations of public shootings, where the shooting moves out onto a street, that almost without question the underlying theme is gang involvement. Almost 100 per cent," Carver said.

"The average person in this town is not walking around with a firearm wondering if they're going to get into a confrontation where it should escalate to shooting."

The investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit and anyone with information is urged to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).