2 recent homicides gang-related, police say

Winnipeg police say two recent homicides were both gang-elated, but can't confirm whether they are connected to each other.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, died last Saturday after being shot outside of Winnipeg's Citizen Nightclub at around 1:30 a.m.

Just two days later, 20-year-old Rig Debak Moulebou was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on Tim Sale Drive just before midnight on Monday.

Rig Moulebou was found inside a townhome on Tim Sale Drive with what police described as apparent gunshot wounds. (Twitter/Winnipeg Rifles)

CBC has confirmed the home was an airbnb rental.

Police were still holding the scene at Tim Sale Drive as of Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said police haven't ruled out that the two killings are connected.

"Both investigations are still in their early stages, and we are not able to elaborate at this time," he said via email.