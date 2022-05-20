Woman found dead in downtown Winnipeg apartment building Thursday morning

A woman was found dead in the common area of downtown Winnipeg apartment building early Thursday morning, police say.

Police went to an apartment complex on Kennedy Street near Sargent Avenue around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an injured woman.

They found the woman dead.

Her death is considered suspicious and the homicide unit is now investigating.

Police ask anyone with information that may assist investigators, which could include video surveillance in the area or reports of unusual sounds or sights, to call them at 204-986-6508 or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 204-786-8477.