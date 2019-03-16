Police investigating Winnipeg's 9th homicide of 2019 after man killed in North End

A man in his 30s is dead after being seriously assaulted early Saturday morning in the North End of Winnipeg.

Officers were called to Salter Street, near Selkirk Avenue, at 2:40 a.m., where they found the man suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and died of his injuries later in the morning. Winnipeg police are treating his death as a homicide — the ninth of the year in Winnipeg.

Police believe the man was assaulted near Salter and Selkirk shortly before first responders arrived, and that a number of people were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 204-786-8477.