Police investigate Winnipeg's latest homicide after man dies from serious injuries
Gerald Justin Hamelin, 42, is the city's latest homicide victim

Police were called to Atlantic Avenue between Salter and Powers streets at about 7:25 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man suffering from serious injuries. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house on Atlantic Avenue, between Salter and Powers streets, at about 7:25 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and he was taken to hospital in critical condition, Const. Jay Murray said.

Police are identifying the man as Gerald Justin Hamelin, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Murray wouldn't say how Hamelin died.

"The homicide occurred just a few hours ago. It's still very early in the investigation," he said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

Hamelin's death marks the city's 34th homicide of the year. 

In 2019, there were 44 homicides in Winnipeg.

"It's a number that we didn't like to see last year. It was a very high number and unfortunately, we seem to be trending in that same direction again," Murray said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

