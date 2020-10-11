Police investigate Winnipeg's latest homicide after man dies from serious injuries

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house on Atlantic Avenue, between Salter and Powers streets, at about 7:25 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and he was taken to hospital in critical condition, Const. Jay Murray said.

Police are identifying the man as Gerald Justin Hamelin, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Murray wouldn't say how Hamelin died.

"The homicide occurred just a few hours ago. It's still very early in the investigation," he said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

Hamelin's death marks the city's 34th homicide of the year.

In 2019, there were 44 homicides in Winnipeg.

"It's a number that we didn't like to see last year. It was a very high number and unfortunately, we seem to be trending in that same direction again," Murray said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

