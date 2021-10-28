Winnipeg police identify suspect in fatal shooting outside convenience store

Winnipeg police have identified a man they say is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

Dawson Kenliegh McKay, 21, has been named as a suspect in the shooting death of Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Pashe was found after being shot during the early hours of Sept. 26 outside a Salter Street convenience store near Flora Avenue in the city's North End, police said.

Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. and gave emergency first aid to the 26-year-old, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Homicide investigators have now identified McKay as a suspect in the shooting, but police don't know where he is. Investigators are now asking for the public's help to find him.

People should not approach McKay but should call 911 immediately if they see him, police said.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.