26-year-old Winnipeg man killed in early morning shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating an early-morning shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man, the city's 31st homicide of 2021.

Officers were called on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m. to the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue, where they found a man had been shot, police said in a news release later that day.

Police gave emergency first aid to the man and took him to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).

