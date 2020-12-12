Winnipeg woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after death of man assaulted Thursday

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in Winnipeg's latest homicide, after the death of a 20-year-old man who police say had been assaulted on Thursday night.

Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross was charged with second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of Delaney Lee Sinclair, police said in a Saturday news release.

Officers were called to Gilbert Avenue, in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood, around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, with a report of an assault.

They found Sinclair with life-threatening injuries a short distance away, in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said at the time a suspect had been taken into custody. Ross remains in custody.