Winnipeg woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after death of man assaulted Thursday
Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross, 22, has been charged in the death of Delaney Lee Sinclair, 20, who was found with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night.
A 22-year-old woman has been charged in Winnipeg's latest homicide, after the death of a 20-year-old man who police say had been assaulted on Thursday night.
Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross was charged with second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of Delaney Lee Sinclair, police said in a Saturday news release.
Officers were called to Gilbert Avenue, in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood, around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, with a report of an assault.
They found Sinclair with life-threatening injuries a short distance away, in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.
He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Friday.
Police said at the time a suspect had been taken into custody. Ross remains in custody.