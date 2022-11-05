21-year-old man dead after shooting in Exchange District: Winnipeg police

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Exchange District early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue, east of Main Street, with a report a man had been shot, according to a news release.

Officers found the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was given emergency medical care and taken to hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating but no arrests have been made, police said.

The death of the 21-year-old man, whose name was not released by police, brings the total number of homicides Winnipeg police have investigated so far this year to 45 — more than the 44 homicides in 2019, the previous high for a single year.

Charges were recently stayed in one of this year's homicide investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the death of the 21-year-old man is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

