Winnipeg police asking public for tips after body of woman found in Maryland Street apartment

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide after the body of a 27-year-old woman was found in a West End apartment building on Monday.

Police were called to Maryland Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The woman was identified as Jasmine Normand, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

After an autopsy, police determined she died as a result of a homicide.

The Homicide Unit is asking the public for help to determine Normand's whereabouts, activities and anyone she may have had contact with in the days leading up to her discovery.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

