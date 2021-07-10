Father pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of 3-year-old daughter in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Frank Nausigimana, 29, was charged in girl's death last July
Frank Nausigimana, who is 29, was arrested in Winnipeg last July in the death of his daughter Jemimah.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint.
She was found a short time later with stab wounds.