Manitoba

Father pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of 3-year-old daughter in Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

Frank Nausigimana, 29, was charged in girl's death last July

Kelly Geraldine Malone · The Canadian Press ·
A still image from a video of a 2011 Calvary Temple service shows Frank Nausigimana, who was charged first-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter, Jemimah, last July. Nausigimana pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death. (CanadaWinnipegMBDeaf/YouTube)

Frank Nausigimana, who is 29, was arrested in Winnipeg last July in the death of his daughter Jemimah.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint.

She was found a short time later with stab wounds.

Kelly Geraldine Malone

Kelly Geraldine Malone is a reporter for The Canadian Press.

