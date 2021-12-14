Charges laid in homicide of 41-year-old woman in Winnipeg

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Flora Grey, who was found critically injured in a North End Winnipeg home early Monday morning.

Lori Nadine Sinclair is charged with manslaughter, police said on Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on College Avenue between Andrews and McGregor streets just before 1 a.m. Monday and found Grey. Officers provided emergency medical care to the 41-year-old woman until she was rushed to hospital.

Grey was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the two women were known to each other and became involved in a dispute at the residence, which escalated to an assault.

Sinclair remains in custody.

Grey's death is the city's 42nd homicide of the year. Winnipeg recorded 42 homicides in 2020 and set a single-year record with 44 in 2019.