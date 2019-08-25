Skip to Main Content
Man dead in Winnipeg's 28th homicide of the year
Manitoba

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment suite.
Winnipeg police say a man was found dead inside a suite on Elgin Avenue, between Isabel and Ellen streets, Saturday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. Saturday to a building on Elgin Avenue, between Isabel and Ellen streets in the city's Centennial area, just north of downtown.

"An injured adult male was located deceased," police stated in a news release but had no further information.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit and anyone with information for investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

