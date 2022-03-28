Man charged in homicide near Winnipeg's Central Park

A 26-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Prasad Biswa.

Biswa, 40, was assaulted around 8:30 p.m Wednesday on Edmonton Street, near Central Park in downtown Winnipeg, police said.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

A suspect was identified by investigators and arrested two days later in the downtown area, police said.

In addition to second-degree murder, Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with previous court orders.

Biswa's death was the ninth homicide in Winnipeg in 2022.