Man charged in homicide near Winnipeg's Central Park
A 26-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Prasad Biswa.
Prasad Biswa's death was 9th homicide in Winnipeg in 2022
A 26-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Prasad Biswa.
Biswa, 40, was assaulted around 8:30 p.m Wednesday on Edmonton Street, near Central Park in downtown Winnipeg, police said.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.
A suspect was identified by investigators and arrested two days later in the downtown area, police said.
In addition to second-degree murder, Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with previous court orders.
Biswa's death was the ninth homicide in Winnipeg in 2022.