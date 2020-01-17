Suspicious death in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood deemed homicide

Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a home in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood earlier this week.

Officers went to the two-storey house on Alexander Avenue near Isabel Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Police said Wednesday that "the circumstances surrounding the male's death are suspicious" and as a result, the homicide unit was investigating, but they didn't call it a homicide.

On Friday, police identified the man as Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, and said his death was due to homicide.

Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas was found dead in this home on Alexander Avenue near Isabel Street on Tuesday. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with or knew of Dumas's whereabouts in the weeks before his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).