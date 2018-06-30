Police seek 2nd suspect after making arrest in Bar Italia slaying

Winnipeg police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after last month's shooting of Noel Talingdan outside a popular Corydon Avenue bar.

Eric John Boyle, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting in the early morning hours of May 29, the Winnipeg Police Service announced Saturday.

Talingdan, 37, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue and Cockburn Street N. at 12:40 a.m.

Talingdan, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition, died May 30 in hospital. The woman survived her injuries.

Boyle has also been charged with attempted murder, numerous firearms and weapons offences, and possessing methamphetamine with the purpose of trafficking.

He was arrested on June 29.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, also charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Noel Talingdan, 37, died after being shot outside Bar Italia on May 28. (Instagram)

Turner is approximately five foot 10 and 160 pounds. Police say he is not to be approached.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver provided few further details about the incident Saturday.

He would not say whether there was a relation between the accused and the victims, or if the shooting is connected to gang activity.

"We have a really clear idea, we believe, as to what happened, but it's not something I can disclose at this point before it goes to trial."

A Winnipeg police cruiser blocks taped-off Cockburn Street, between McMillan and Corydon avenues outside Bar Italia, after the fatal shooting. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Friends who were close to Talingdan, who also went by the last name Ramirez, told CBC he was a talented chef who would be the first to help others out. They described him as caring and one recalled Talingdan volunteering to deliver Christmas hampers.

He was well known at the bar and used to work there.

Talingdan was facing a charge of trafficking cocaine, according to court records obtained by CBC News.

The charge was outstanding from December of 2017 and Talingdan was due in court in this month to deal with it. Court records say he was required to abstain from drinking alcohol or using drugs and had to live at his Winnipeg address.

A week before the fatal shooting, Talingdan, who is from the Philippines, posted a mysterious series of photos on social media with a dog saying "Have to leave the country n cant take her… 10k n she urs… breaks my heart but…"

Police ask anyone with information regarding Turner's whereabouts to call them at 204-986-6508, 911, or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

