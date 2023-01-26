Man dies after being found seriously injured in downtown Winnipeg apartment

A 65-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after he was found seriously injured in a downtown apartment on Wednesday evening.

Police went to investigate a report of a seriously injured man in a building on Hargrave Street in the area between Portage and Cumberland avenues around 5:45 p.m.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was already there and took Richard Darryl Wheeler to the hospital, where he died.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

No further details about Wheeler's injuries were provided.

Anyone with information about Wheeler's death is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: