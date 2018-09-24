Man found dead in William Whyte home had been 'violently assaulted,' police say

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is dead in what police believe was a homicide.

Jason Peter John James was found in a house on Pritchard Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood, on Saturday.

Police went to the residence at about 1:30 p.m. after someone called and requested a well-being check on him.

James had been "violently assaulted" and was dead when police arrived, said Const. Rob Carver.

The person who called was connected to the residence and was concerned that James needed medical assistance or was in distress, Carver said.

Police are working to identify suspects and no arrests have been made at this point.

Carver said he wasn't aware of any children being in the home or any familial connections, but also said that "it's too fresh in the investigation to get into specifics."