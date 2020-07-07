Man dies after assault in Winnipeg's West End

A 34-year-old man is dead after being beaten in Winnipeg's West End.

The man was found unresponsive with multiple injuries around 6 p.m. Monday on Maryland Street, between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is the city's 21st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: