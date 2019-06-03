Winnipeg police ID victim of West End homicide

Police have identified the victim of Winnipeg's 20th homicide of 2019.

Justin Silicz, 32, died Sunday after being found injured in the West End, police said Monday.

Police were called to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue after reports of an assault at about 4:35 a.m.

Silicz was found injured and rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate

The death was one of three in the West End police responded to Sunday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

More from CBC Manitoba: