Winnipeg police ID victim of West End homicide
Police say Justin Silicz, 32, was the victim of Winnipeg's 20th homicide of 2019. He died Sunday after being injured in the city's West End.
Justin Silicz, 32, died after being found injured in area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame
Police have identified the victim of Winnipeg's 20th homicide of 2019.
Justin Silicz, 32, died Sunday after being found injured in the West End, police said Monday.
Police were called to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue after reports of an assault at about 4:35 a.m.
Silicz was found injured and rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate
The death was one of three in the West End police responded to Sunday.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.