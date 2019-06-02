Man found assaulted in West End becomes city's latest homicide victim

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man who was found assaulted in the West End early Sunday later died in hospital.

Police were called to the area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame around 4:35 a.m. for the report of an assault.

Officers found an injured man who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

In a release sent to media shortly after 4:30 p.m., police said the man has since died.

The homicide is the city's 20th of the year.

The fatal assault is one of three assaults in the West End police were called to early Sunday.

Winnipeg police blocked off the intersection of St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue Sunday morning while they investigated an assault. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Officers were called to the scene of an assault near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Spence Street, and another one on Langside Street near Furby Place, at 3:45 am.

One man was sent to hospital in unstable condition from the Portage Avenue incident, but his condition has since improved.

A man was also sent to hospital in unstable condition from the Langside Street incident, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Earlier in the day, Const. Jay Murray said police are looking into whether the three incidents are connected, and are interviewing a number of witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

