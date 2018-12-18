Death of unconscious man found in the West End by Winnipeg police is 21st homicide this year

A request that police check on a person in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood is now a homicide investigation.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to the request to check on someone.

They found him, unconscious, on McGee Street between Wellington and Sargent avenues, but a police spokesperson couldn't say whether he was indoors or outside.

There was also no information about the person's age.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The death is the city's 21st homicide of the year.

That's the same number of homicides recorded in the city for all of 2017.

The homicide unit is investigating, but police have not released any details about the death or why they consider it a homicide.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).