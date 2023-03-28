Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman found after West End apartment fire

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found injured during an apartment fire in the West End in January, Winnipeg police say.

Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Star Alicia Thomas, 23.

Lecoy was also charged with five counts of possession of a firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to probation orders, according to a Tuesday news release from Winnipeg police.

The charges date back to the morning of Jan. 3, when firefighters responding to a fire at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street found Thomas with serious injuries inside a suite.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour. The homicide unit began investigating due to the nature of Thomas's death.

Police did not specify how they believe Thomas was killed or whether arson is being considered as a factor.

Lecoy remains in custody, police said Tuesday.

