Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman found after West End apartment fire

Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the January death of 23-year-old Star Alicia Thomas, Winnipeg police say.

Fire trucks are seen outside of a red brick building surrounded by snow.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street on the morning of Jan. 3. Paramedics took Star Alicia Thomas to hospital, but she died of her injuries. (Darin Morash/CBC)

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found injured during an apartment fire in the West End in January, Winnipeg police say.

Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Star Alicia Thomas, 23.

Lecoy was also charged with five counts of possession of a firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to probation orders, according to a Tuesday news release from Winnipeg police.

The charges date back to the morning of Jan. 3, when firefighters responding to a fire at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street found Thomas with serious injuries inside a suite.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour. The homicide unit began investigating due to the nature of Thomas's death.

Police did not specify how they believe Thomas was killed or whether arson is being considered as a factor.

Lecoy remains in custody, police said Tuesday.

