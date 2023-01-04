Woman dies after West End apartment fire, homicide unit investigating

A woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Tuesday has died, and the Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating.

Star Alicia Thomas, 23, was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Adanac Apartments, on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street in the West End, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters helped people out of the three-storey building and Thomas was taken to hospital.

The fire was under control within an hour, firefighters said.

Investigators with the homicide unit took over the investigation due to the nature of Thomas's death, the Wednesday news release said.

Police ask anyone with information about the fire or Thomas to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).