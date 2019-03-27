Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Lise Danais, 51

A woman who was assaulted in her south Winnipeg home and died earlier this week has been identified as 51-year-old Lise Danais.

Police released her name on Friday morning, but said nothing more about how she was assaulted — if there was a weapon involved — or if any arrests have been made.

They simply noted the investigation is continuing.

Officers rushed to the house on Rockcliffe Road, near the Royal Canadian Mint, on Tuesday after getting a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. CT.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from severe injuries and in critical condition, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said at the time.

She was taken to hospital but died shortly afterward.

Neighbours told CBC News that Danais was a single mother who lived in the house with her teenage son.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).