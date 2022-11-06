Winnipeg police identify homicide victim found shot in Exchange District

Winnipeg police have identified a man who died after he suffered a gunshot wound in the Exchange District early Saturday morning.

The victim was Tristan James Raynard Asham, 21, of Winnipeg, police said in a news release

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue, east of Main Street, after receiving a report of a man had shot, police say.

Asham was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate Asham's death.

Police ask that anyone with information that might help investigators call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: