Winnipeg police identify homicide victim found unresponsive in Elmwood

A man who was found unresponsive in Elmwood on Monday and later declared dead has been identified as a 47-year-old from Winnipeg, police say.

The man was found around 2:30 a.m. after police received a report of an injured man in Elmwood. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 47-year-old William Markowski of Winnipeg, a news release said Tuesday.

Police are investigating Markowski's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

