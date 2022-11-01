Winnipeg police identify homicide victim found unresponsive in Elmwood
A man who was found unresponsive in Elmwood on Monday and later declared dead has been identified as a 47-year-old from Winnipeg, police say.
47-year-old William Markowski's death being investigated as homicide, police say
The man was found around 2:30 a.m. after police received a report of an injured man in Elmwood. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as 47-year-old William Markowski of Winnipeg, a news release said Tuesday.
Police are investigating Markowski's death as a homicide.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
