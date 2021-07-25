Police identify West End homicide victim

Winnipeg police have identified a man who died after being found unconscious in the city's West End in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tyler McKay, 22, died after being "seriously assaulted," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Toronto Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. Outside a house, they found McKay. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died of his injuries, police said.

Later that afternoon, police vehicles — including the identification unit van — were seen parked outside a house surrounded with yellow tape.

Police have not released any details about whether there are any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

The death marked Winnipeg's 20th homicide of the year.

The police force's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.