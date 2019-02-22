Wiretaps reveal accused in drive-by shooting were nervous about cocaine dealing, not killing, trial hears

If the two people accused of murder in a 2016 Winnipeg drive-by shooting sounded nervous in secret police recordings, it was because they were producing and selling crack — not because they they were involved in the killing — according to final submissions made by the pair's lawyers Friday.

Julian Donally Telfer and Paige Crossman have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of Theodoros Belayneh, 32, in a car near the intersection of Winnipeg's Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov. 26, 2016.

Biniam Fitur was also seriously injured in the early morning shooting.

During the trial, which started Feb. 11, prosecutors Chris Vanderhooft and Colin Soul alleged the shooting was revenge for a fight Telfer was involved in with a group of men at Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway a few hours earlier. Court heard Telfer was kicked out of the club after the altercation.

The Crown suggests Telfer fired the fatal shots from the back seat of a vehicle driven by Crossman, after the pair drove back to the nightclub and waited for the victim to leave.

Police were not able to locate the murder weapon and none of the witnesses to the shooting were able to identify who was in the suspect vehicle at the time.

Crossman was arrested on Jan. 26, 2017, and Telfer was arrested almost four months later, on May 11, 2017.

Both are also facing separate drug related charges in connection with drugs and cash found after their arrests, Vanderhooft said outside court Friday.

Secret police recordings

Earlier this week, court heard clips of audio from phone wiretaps and audio bugs inside a Donald Street apartment and a vehicle used by both Telfer and Crossman.

In final submissions made by prosecutors Thursday, Vanderhooft admitted the case was primarily circumstantial, but said it is supported by evidence from "a complex investigation" by police.

Investigators attempted to spur the pair to talk on the secret tapes by delivering flyers at the Donald Street apartment where Telfer and Crossman were living, asking for information about the killing from residents.

They also pulled the pair over in a staged traffic stop and listened to their conversations following public releases of information on the case.

The Crown says the more than 300 hours audio from hundreds of intercepted conversations — which were analyzed and transcribed by Winnipeg Police Service Det. Dan Schwarz, who testified Wednesday — show Crossman and Telfer discussing the shooting.

Theodoros Belayneh, 32, was fatally shot in a car near the intersection of Winnipeg's Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov. 26, 2016. (CBC)

But Telfer's lawyer, Jennifer Penman, argued Friday many of the clips played for court were inaudible and taken out of context, and are open to alternative interpretations.

She asked Justice Chris Martin to rely on his own interpretations of what was said in the clips played to the court, and not the transcripts of the recordings or testimony provided by Schwarz.

"It's a dangerous combination of virtually inaudible content and the risk of the unconscious bias in trying to just fit what we think we hear," Penman told the court, raising doubts about several of the clips entered as evidence.

"Clearly there are other alternate interpretations that could be made."

Accused were selling drugs

In some cases, court heard that Crossman and Telfer appeared to be talking about their fears of police in the recordings. Both Penman and Crossman's defence lawyer, Annamaria Enenajor, argued the pair had reason to be concerned because of their involvement in the city's drug trade.

Court heard the pair were both cooking and selling crack cocaine out of two apartments, including one on Donald Street near the crime scene, over the weeks they were under police surveillance.

"Through the wiretaps, police were able to establish they were, in fact, cooking drugs at that [Donald Street] location — that is a highly risky behaviour," Enenajor said in court Friday.

"It would have been natural for them to be concerned about the increased police presence."

The defence lawyers' final submissions closed the judge-only trial.

Neither defence lawyer called any evidence of their own during the trial.

Martin is expected to deliver his verdict March 19.