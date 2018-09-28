Police ID 2 suspects in homicide of man found dead in North End home

Investigators have identified two men they believe were involved in the death of Jason Peter John James in Winnipeg's North End.

Jason John Peter James, 40, was found dead Saturday in a house on Pritchard Avenue. (Jason John Peter James/Facebook)

James, 40, was found dead in a house on Pritchard Avenue on Saturday. Police said he had been "violently assaulted."

On Friday, police released the photographs and names of two suspects.

Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Faron Alexander Spence, 39, is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both are wanted for second-degree murder and police caution people not to approach them but to immediately call 911.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).