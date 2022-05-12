Suspect ID'd in shooting death of man at Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel

Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a shooting death at a downtown Winnipeg hotel bar earlier this month.

A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Christopher Curtis Bone, 31.

He is described as being six feet, two inches tall and weighing 355 pounds. Bone is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached, police say.

Police were called shortly after midnight on May 1 to the Marlborough Hotel on Smith Street, between Portage and Ellice avenues, about an injured man.

They found 39-year-old Ryan Mitchell Spence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bone is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, call 911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).